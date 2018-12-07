Ohio man charged in fatal stabbings of mother, sister

Posted 5:59 am, December 7, 2018, by , Updated at 06:03AM, December 7, 2018

XENIA, Ohio— Police say a man accused of fatally stabbing his mother and sister at their home in western Ohio has been charged with murder in the deaths.

Winston Sheppard (Photo courtesy: Greene County Sheriff’s Office)

Xenia  police Capt. Alonzo Wilson said Thursday that police responded to a report of the stabbings around 10 p.m. Wednesday. Wilson said 57-year-old Ralphael Sheppard died at the scene and 84-year-old Estella Sheppard died at a hospital.

Police say 55-year-old Winston Sheppard was arrested on charges of murder and felonious assault. His bond has been set at $1 million.

Xenia Municipal Court records don’t show an attorney for Sheppard.

Police say the stabbing apparently resulted from a verbal argument that escalated.