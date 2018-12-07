Man accused of murdering parents in North Royalton to appear in court

CLEVELAND– The man accused of shooting and killing his parents will appear in a Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Courtroom Friday morning.

Michael Lucak, who also goes by the name Michael Brewer, faces multiple counts of aggravated murder, aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery. His arraignment is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. He’s being held on $10 million bond.

His parents, Dennis and Helen Lucak, died of gunshot wounds inside their condo on Harbor Light Drive in North Royalton on Nov. 10. They were both 72 years old.

Their bodies were found after a relative went to their home when they didn’t show up for a church function. Their 44-year-old son was arrested at a Medina hotel the next day.

Dennis was a longtime deacon at Archangel Michael Orthodox Church in Broadview Heights and Helen was a retired teacher for Maple Heights City Schools.

