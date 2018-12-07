× Kendrick Lamar leads all Grammy nominees with 8

Kendrick Lamar is the king of the Grammys: He’s the lead nominee with eight.

Thanks to curating the soundtrack to “Black Panther,” Lamar earned nominations that include album, song and record of the year.

Drake earned seven nominations and also scored nods for the big three. Drake’s frequent collaborator, producer Boi-1Da, earned six nods. So did Brandi Carlile, who earned nominations in the top three categories as well as nominations in the American Roots category.

Cardi B, Lady Gaga, H.E.R., Maren Morris, Childish Gambino, producer Sounwave and engineer Mike Bozzi earned five nominations each.

Six of the eight best new artist nominees are women, including H.E.R., Chloe x Halle, Dua Lipa, Margo Price, Bebe Rexha and Jorja Smith.

Women performers were underrepresented in the top four categories and in the awards broadcast at the Grammys earlier this year, but will have a strong presence at the upcoming show. Five of the eight album of the year nominees are women, including Cardi B, Kacey Musgraves, Janelle Monae, H.E.R. and Carlile.