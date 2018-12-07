× Investigators asking public for information regarding deadly apartment complex fire in Richmond Heights

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Investigators are requesting tips from the public regarding a September apartment complex fire in Richmond Heights.

The fire occurred at Loganberry Apartments in the 26000 block of Whiteway Drive on September 21, around 4:10 p.m.

The fire reportedly began inside an elevator car that closed before bystanders were able to extinguish it. Officials say the burning elevator car opened on the third floor, killing on resident and injuring several others.

Richmond Heights Fire Department had to rescue several residents that were trapped inside their apartments.

Meanwhile, the third floor of the building reportedly sustained extensive damage. According to the Ohio Department of Commerce, the third and fourth floors are uninhabitable.

Investigators said this fire was one of several incidents, including fires, that has occurred in recent months at apartment buildings in the area.

Now, as the investigation continues, the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee is offering a reward for up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons who may be responsible for the fire.

Anyone with information regarding the fire is encouraged to contact the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at (800) 589-2728 or Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers at (216) 252-7463.

Tips can also be submitted online, here.

