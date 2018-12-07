Ice bumper cars? Lock 3 in Akron has new winter attraction

AKRON, Ohio– Looking for a fun, new way to beat the cold-weather blues?
Lock 3 in Akron now has ice bumper cars and Mayor Dan Horrigan tested them out on Friday.
It’s $10 for a 10-minute ride, available Tuesday through Saturday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The group rate is $70 for a 10-minute ride in eight cars. That can be booked Thursday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday and Saturday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Reservations must be made online or in person.