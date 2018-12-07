I-TEAM: Man left tied up in truck calls 911

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The FOX 8 I-TEAM is investigating a 911 call made to Cleveland Police as you’ve never heard before.

A man who was kidnapped, tied up and left in the back of a truck managed to call 911.

He says on the recording, "I need the police. I'm in the back of a truck. They think I'm dead, but I'm not dead."

David Mitchell told the dispatcher he got jumped from behind off of East Boulevard and thrown in the back of a pick-up with the bed covered. He’d been tied up even with a plastic bag over his head.

He said, "They strangled me, and I passed out. And I woke up, and I heard them talking what they were gonna do to me. Help me, help me.” And, "I can't breathe. I heard them talking. They were gonna dispose of my body. They think I'm dead.”

The caller gave police a description of where he’d been attacked, and police found the truck. They also found Mitchell tied up inside just as he’d said. But that’s only part of the story.

Investigators are still investigating the mystery behind what happened. A police report indicates Mitchell may know at least some of the people involved.

We tracked him down, and he didn’t want to get into specifics. He said he wanted police to get to the bottom of this.

However, he told us he was able to call 911 because he had a hi-tech watch and his phone with him.

What was going through his mind? He said, "It was over. I thought it was over."

Mitchell is grateful dispatchers and police quickly got help to him. Sorting out the reason behind all of this may not be so easy.