‘I personally love performing ‘Baby It’s Cold Outside’ and will continue to do so’: Deana Martin responds to holiday song controversy

LOS ANGELES — Dean Martin’s daughter says she’s not going to stop singing the holiday classic “Baby It’s Cold Outside” even though the song has been getting an “icy” reputation, according to FOX News.

Local Cleveland radio station WDOK Christmas 102.1 pulled the song from its around-the-clock rotation of Christmas music last week after receiving a call from a listener who suggested it is inappropriate in 2018.

Now, Dean Martin’s daughter, Deana Martin has responded to the controversy.

“I personally love performing ‘Baby It’s Cold Outside’ and will continue to do so,” Deanna told FOX News.

She even shared her love for the song on Instagram.

The call-and-response song written in the 1940’s includes a woman singing that she has to leave a man’s house as he tries to lure her to stay.

“’Baby It’s Cold Outside’ is a cute, flirtatious and romantic song written by Frank Loesser in 1944. It won the Oscar for ‘Best Original Song’ in the 1949 film ‘Neptune’s Daughter.’ It’s been recorded by dozens of the world’s top recording artists for over 60 years, including my dad Dean Martin… This song is included in his very successful 1959 ‘Winter Romance’ album and I’m very proud that it has become an evergreen favorite that is played every holiday season,” Deana told FOX News.

Dean reportedly died in 1995 at 78-years-old and since then Deana has worked to share her father’s legacies on stage to new and curious audiences.