Holiday Appetizer Recipes: Spiced Pecans & Feta Dip with Veggies

CLEVELAND, Oh — It’s not hard to make your own spiced pecans and the dish is a wonderful appetizer for the holiday season. Chefs Sherry and Tara Schie from Shy Cellars in Strasburg, Ohio showed Fox 8’s Kristi Capel how to whip up two easy appetizers.

Sweet & Spicy Pecans

2 cups pecans

2 egg whites

1/2 cup sugar

1/4 tsp cinnamon

1/8 tsp cayenne

Directions:

Beat the egg whites and sugar in a mixer until frothy. Add all remaining ingredients and fold in to mix. Bake at 350°.. For approximately 10-15 minutes.

Creamy Feta Dip