Garfield Heights police ask for help locating 15-year-old girl who may want to harm herself

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Garfield Heights police are asking for help locating a 15-year-old girl who they say may want to harm herself.

According to the Garfield Heights Police Department, on Friday, an officer responded for a report of a “missing suicidal female.”

The teen, Jaelyn Jackson, left the family home at E 84th Street on Thursday night and did not return, according to the girl’s mother.

The mother told police she assumed her daughter would be spending the night at a friend’s home and go to school the next day.

But, according to the report, on Friday, the woman said she received a message from her daughter indicating she was going away and that her mother would no longer need to worry about her. She did not show up for school Friday.

Jaelyn was last seen wearing a black jacket with fur around the hood, green pants and green shoes.

Please call police if you see her.