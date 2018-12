Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Formed 11 years ago at a Cleveland Christmas party, The Ohio City Singers is a seasonal 'super group'. This group of friends and talented musicians come together every holiday season to perform. The Ohio City Singers has released 4 albums of original holiday music and this year they released two new singles: What's the Name of Santa's Sleigh and Hey, Hey, Hey (It's A Holiday).

