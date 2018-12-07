× Fourth suspect arrested in murders of father, teenage daughter in East Cleveland

AKRON, Ohio — The fourth suspect wanted in connection with the deaths of a father and daughter found in a burning car in East Cleveland has been arrested.

The U.S. Marshals in northern Ohio arrested Demarcus Sheeley, 24, on Friday.

According to a press release, members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Sheeley near the 40 Block of Borrnick Place in Akron. He was taken to the East Cleveland Police Department.

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said in the press release, “We won’t ever stop looking for violent fugitives like Sheeley. No matter where they run to we will track them down and bring them to justice.”

Sheeley and three other men are all accused in the deaths of Paul Bradley, 39, and his daughter, Paris Bradley, 14.

Police say the Bradleys were tortured and killed before they were found October 10 in a car that had been set on fire in an East Cleveland field.

