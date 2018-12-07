Family of 14-year-old Alianna DeFreeze wants house where she was murdered demolished

CLEVELAND — Alianna DeFreeze’s family has been trying to get the house on Cleveland’s east side demolished since she was killed back in January 2017.

Her body was found in an abandoned house on Fuller Avenue three days after she was reported missing.

Her family has been trying to get it torn down ever since because they say vacant homes attract crime and they didn’t want another child to be victimized in a vacant house.

The Cuyahoga County Landbank says the house will be torn down next week.

A spokeswoman for the landbank says it took almost 18 months to get legal control of the home, they also had severe issues with asbestos.

