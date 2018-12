CLEVELAND — Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old boy.

Police said Trajon Moore was reported missing after leaving his group home in the 19000 block of Nottingham Road to go to school Thursday and not returning.

Moore is 5’3″ tall and weighs 140 lbs. He was last seen wearing a green jacket.

Moore is reportedly a student at Glenville High School.

Anyone with information regarding Moore’s whereabouts is asked to please call authorities at (216) 621-1234.