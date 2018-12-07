Ceremony at USS Cod remembers Pearl Harbor

CLEVELAND– Veterans from across Northeast Ohio will remember the events of Dec. 7, 1941 at Pearl Harbor during a ceremony on Friday.

The event at the USS Cod begins at 11:30 a.m., and includes a wreath casting, taps and deck gun salute. There will also be a special tribute to Cleveland native Rear Admiral Isaac Campbell Kidd Jr., who was killed on the bridge of the USS Arizona.

The Arizona sank after two bombs hit the ship, triggering tremendous explosions. The Arizona lost 1,177 sailors and Marines, the greatest number of casualties from any ship. Most remain entombed in the sunken hull of the battleship at the bottom of the harbor.

Altogether, the Pearl Harbor attack killed nearly 2,400 U.S. servicemen.

Dozens of those killed have been recently identified and reburied in cemeteries across the country after the military launched a new effort to analyze bones and DNA of hundreds long classified as “unknowns.”

This led to the 2015 exhumation of 388 sets of remains from the USS Oklahoma buried in a national cemetery in Honolulu. The Oklahoma had the second highest number of dead after the Arizona at 429, though only 35 were identified in the immediate years after the attack.