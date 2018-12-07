‘Avengers: Endgame’ trailer is here: ‘Part of the journey is the end’

**WARNING: Spoiler alert if you aren’t caught up on the Avengers movies***

“Part of the journey is the end.” Those are some of the first words uttered by Tony Stark in the beginning of the “Avengers: Endgame” trailer which was released Friday.

And, things are looking bleak.

Stark, aka Iron Man, is drifting in space with “zero promise of rescue” and no food and water.

On Earth, after Thanos wiped out half of all living creatures, Captain America and Black Widow are trying to come up with a plan to defeat him.

**Watch the trailer, above, for more**

“Avengers: Endgame,” by the Russo brothers of Cleveland, hits theaters April 26, 2019.

Check out the new poster for Marvel Studios' #AvengersEndgame. In theaters April 26, 2019. pic.twitter.com/DFYmIq006o — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 7, 2018