$5,000 reward for man suspected in deadly I-90 ramp shooting

CLEVELAND– There is now a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man accused of shooting three people on an Interstate 90 ramp.

Gianni Gray, 35, is wanted for aggravated murder, and is considered armed and dangerous.

The shooting happened on July 14 at the exit ramp at West 117th Street in Cleveland. Andre Williams and Malachi Perez Stewart, both 35, were sitting in a car when they were killed. A woman, who was in a separate vehicle, was also injured.

Gray was released from the Lorain Correctional Institution in November 2017 after serving four years for drug trafficking, tampering with weapons and obstructing official business.

Gray is 6 foot 4 and weighs 200 pounds. His last known address is on Penfield Avenue in Garfield Heights.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County at 216-252-7463 or click here. Tips can remain anonymous.

