Woman with memorable mugshot arrested again in Mahoning County

BOARDMAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio– A woman who gained attention for her distinct face tattoos is back behind bars.

Alyssa Zebrasky, 27, of Canfield, faces charges of theft and drug abuse. She was also wanted for failure to appear by Austintown police.

Zebrasky was arrested for stealing a bag from the Walmart in Boardman Township on Wednesday, police said. During a search at the Mahoning County Jail, officers found a hypodermic needle and small bags containing methamphetamine inside her purse, according to the police report.

Last month, she was arrested for obstructing official business following a police chase in Austintown.