Weather conditions prompt speed limit change on portion of I-90 in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation has reduced the interstate speed limit due to weather conditions.

According to their Facebook post, the speed limit on I-90 between State Route 44 and State Route 528 has been reduced to 50 mph as of 5:45 p.m. Thursday.

ODOT attributes this change to “snow squall moving through northeast Ohio.”

Our weather team says a ‘Clipper’ snow will be affecting Thursday evening’s commute. There could be some snow covered spots the salt trucks haven’t reached yet.

Visibility will be reduced at time as well, so FOX 8’s meteorologists advise drivers to take it slowly.