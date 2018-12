CLEVELAND– The NBA fined Tristan Thompson $15,000 for making an inappropriate gesture to a group of fans during Monday night’s game at Barclays Center.

The Cleveland center was caught on video flipping his middle finger to hecklers while walking off the court at the end of the game.

The Cavs beat the Nets, 99-97, to break their four-game skid. Thompson put up 19 points with 14 rebounds.

Cleveland fell to Golden State Wednesday night and hosts Sacramento on Friday.

More stories on the Cleveland Cavaliers here