× SUV recovered in deadly Lorain County hit-and-run crash

LORAIN, Ohio– The SUV involved in a hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a Lorain woman was located, the Ohio State Highway Patrol says. No further information was released.

Roslyn Arroyo, 49, was hit by a vehicle while crossing state Route 57 in Sheffield Township Sunday night. The driver left the scene.

Arroyo was taken to UH Elyria Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Elyria Post of the highway patrol at 440-365-5045.

