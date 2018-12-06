Suspect robs Akron pizza place at gunpoint

AKRON, Ohio– The Akron Police Department is asking for information after a pizza place was robbed at gunpoint.

It happened at the Little Caesars on Copley Road at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said a worker taking out the trash when the armed suspect ordered him back into the restaurant. He took an undisclosed amount of cash then ran out the rear door.

The man was wearing a tan or orange hooded sweatshirt, and red sweat pants.

Anyone with information should call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490, the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-866-4-WANTED or Summit County Crime Stoppers are 330-434-COPS.