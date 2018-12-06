Strongsville Police: ‘Be on the lookout for package thieves’

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — As the holiday season continues, police warn residents to be aware of their deliveries and to “be on the lookout for package thieves.”

Strongsville Police Department released surveillance camera footage on Facebook of a suspect they believe is responsible for several package thefts from residences this past week.

Police ask that if you know the suspect or have seen anything suspicious, please contact Detective Doug Stroud at (440) 580-3241.

Additionally, officials advise residents to alert their neighbors if they see packages waiting for them.

They also said that when you see delivery vehicles in your neighborhood to take note if it looks like a vehicle is following the delivery vehicle through the area.

Lastly, remind residents that if you do see someone directly stealing packages, do not confront them. Instead try to get their vehicle description and license plate information.

Officials tell residents that if they see anything suspicious to please contact Strongsville Police Department at (440) 238-7373.