St. Ed’s football players deliver championship trophy to student battling leukemia

CLEVELAND -- When St. Edward won the state football championship, one of the team's biggest fans wasn't there to see the team capture the trophy. So, Wednesday, a group of players brought the trophy to Michael George's hospital bed.

The 16-year-old Saint Ed’s sophomore, who has Down syndrome, was diagnosed with leukemia in June and has been in the hospital for chemotherapy treatments.

“The best part was just walking in initially and seeing how happy he was to see the trophy,” said player Caden Kolesar. “He's tough. He's tougher than a lot of the football players would be. It's just been an inspiration to everybody.”

The players also delivered state championship attire, a jersey and the game football.

“He had his battles. He overcame those battles like the football team; we overcame our battles and won a state championship,” said player Jordan Castleberry.

Earlier this year, Saint Ed’s classmates shaved their heads in solidarity with Mikey, and students have “Mikey’s Miracle” T-shirts.

Restaurateur Tony George said the visit instantly boosted his son’s spirits.

“It just boosted his morale like you wouldn't believe,” George said. “For him to get that kind of moral support, he knows that he's loved and he feels like he's part of something.”

George said he hopes the surprise visit will also boost Mikey’s white blood cell count enough for him to be home in time for Christmas.

“We believe that God has granted our son a miracle,” George said.

