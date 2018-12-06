Some Cleveland police and firefighters working to help spread holiday joy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Members of the Cleveland Black Shield Police Union and Vanguards of Cleveland, a minority firefighters organization, are working together to collect gifts for children and families this year.

The gifts will be given to Kindergarten and First Grade students at two Cleveland Metropolitan Schools. The organizations will also deliver gifts to about 30 other families.

New toys or gifts can be dropped of at the Black Shield Hall or make a donation through the website at theblackshield.org.

Police, firefighters, and Santa, will deliver the gifts December 21.