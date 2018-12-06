So adorable! Baby elephant born at Columbus Zoo

POWELL, Ohio — A very special delivery at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium on Thursday.

The zoo announced on social media that Phoebe, one of their elephants, gave birth early to her calf at 3:09 a.m.

BIG delivery! Phoebe gave birth to her calf early this morning at 3:09 a.m. The newborn’s sex has yet to be determined, as the animal care team is giving time for mom and baby to bond. 💗🐘 1/6 pic.twitter.com/J3n7aoDStB — Columbus Zoo (@ColumbusZoo) December 6, 2018

Let this BIG bundle of joy melt your heart! Asian #elephant Phoebe gave birth to her calf early this morning at 3:09 a.m. 💗🐘 Check out the birth announcement post here: https://t.co/ItaQ9ghLbV pic.twitter.com/Pk2hVe7ZjU — Columbus Zoo (@ColumbusZoo) December 6, 2018

The newborn’s sex has yet to be determined, the zoo said, as the team is giving mom and baby time to bond. They are in a behind-the-scenes area and not visible yet to zoo guests.

Both mom and baby are said to be doing great, and the calf appears to be strong.

The public will have a chance to help name the calf. Stay tuned for updates from the zoo.