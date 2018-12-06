So adorable! Baby elephant born at Columbus Zoo

POWELL, Ohio — A very special delivery at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium on Thursday.
The zoo announced on social media that Phoebe, one of their elephants, gave birth early to her calf at 3:09 a.m.
The newborn’s sex has yet to be determined, the zoo said, as the team is giving mom and baby time to bond. They are in a behind-the-scenes area and not visible yet to zoo guests.
Both mom and baby are said to be doing great, and the calf appears to be strong.
The public will have a chance to help name the calf. Stay tuned for updates from the zoo.
