So adorable! Baby elephant born at Columbus Zoo

Posted 4:26 pm, December 6, 2018, by

POWELL, Ohio — A very special delivery at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium on Thursday.

The zoo announced on social media that Phoebe, one of their elephants, gave birth early to her calf at 3:09 a.m.

The newborn’s sex has yet to be determined, the zoo said, as the team is giving mom and baby time to bond.  They are in a behind-the-scenes area and not visible yet to zoo guests.

Both mom and baby are said to be doing great, and the calf appears to be strong.

The public will have a chance to help name the calf. Stay tuned for updates from the zoo

Related stories