Show info: December 6, 2018
Comedian Greg Warren
You’ve seen him on Comedy Central and all the late night shows. Comedian Greg Warren is back at Hilarities this weekend.
www.pickwickandfrolic.com
The Mustard Man
Recipes that started as a holiday tradition are now an every day staple.
www.themustardman.net
Holiday mantle decorating
Learn ways to make your every day mantle stand out for the holidays.
www.roughdiamondstaging.com
Cleveland Bazaar Holiday!
Saturday & Sunday
78th Street Studios
1300 West 78th Street, Cleveland
www.clevelandbazaar.org
Fresh tabletop centerpieces
Boyert’s Greenhouse and Farm shows us how to make a gorgeous holiday centerpiece with fresh greenery. Visit www.boyerts.com to sign up for an upcoming workshop.
Unique works of glass art
www.akronglassworks.com
Mr. Bulky’s Foods
www.mrbulkysfoods.com
DIY candles and fragrances
www.thecandlestudio.com