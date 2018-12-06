Rush hour snow: What you need to know for your drive home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- Be extra patient and careful as you head home from work this afternoon.

A 'Clipper' snow is moving in right now with minor accumulations expected. Even though we're not expecting a lot of snow, everyone will be affected so there could be some slick spots the salt trucks haven't reached yet. Take it slow, along with snow-covered roads, visibility could be reduced in spots.

A coating to 2" is our snowfall forecast through 7PM.

Lake-effect snow bands will follow late this evening, tonight and Friday morning with the bands fading Friday afternoon. Additional snowfall is expected where snow bands persist. An additional 1-3" common with higher amounts possible in the primary snow-belt.