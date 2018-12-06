Residents react as Cleveland police investigate rash of car break-ins outside downtown apartment building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Police are investigating after a rash of car break-ins outside a downtown apartment building.

Robert Stuart said he came out Thursday morning to see his Hyundai Santa Fe with all three windows broken out.

“I was walking towards the car, I have tints in the windows, and I was looking at it, seemed bright because I could see inside. Then I realized the windows were kicked in,” said Stuart.

Stuart lives at the Stonebridge Apartments on Detroit Avenue in downtown Cleveland.

“I had two old cell phones, they took them, all my compartments were open, it was ransacked pretty good, glass all over the place,” said Stuart.

And, Robert isn’t the only victim. Around a dozen more cars were found broken into or vandalized.

“They’ve broken into our car four times down here. Everywhere we try and park, they’ve even gotten into the garage below us and broken into cars in there,” said Chaz Gore, who also lives in Stonebridge.

Cars park along Superior Viaduct, which also shares a parking lot with a local restaurant.

Residents said management told them Stonebridge has security from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., however, they’ve never seen any guards.

“Security is lacking. It makes me wonder if it’s worth the cost of living down here,” said Stuart.

Phone calls made to the building’s management, K & D Group, were not returned.