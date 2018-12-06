Private, graveside service ends; George H. W. Bush buried at presidential library

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Texas A&M says the private, graveside service for George H.W. Bush's family members has ended and the former president has been buried.

Thursday evening's ceremony concludes days of funeral activities honoring the 41st president.

After lying in state at the U.S. Capitol and a funeral at Washington's National Cathedral, Bush had a funeral at the Houston church where his family worshiped.

His remains then rode on a special funeral train to College Station, where he was buried at his presidential library at Texas A&M University. Prior to the closed service, about 2,100 cadets in dress uniforms lined the road to the graveside and saluted as the motorcade passed.

Family spokesman Jim McGrath said President George W. Bush has left the library and other relatives have, too.

Earlier Thursday, President Donald Trump said the memorial service in Washington this week for former President George H.W. Bush was a "beautiful tribute" to an extraordinary life. He and first lady Melania Trump attended Bush's state funeral service on Wednesday sitting next to the other living former presidents.

Trump called Bush a "wonderful man" and a "beloved American patriot." He made the remarks as a special funeral train carrying Bush's casket approached its final stop near Bush's presidential library in Texas.

