Police searching for two-month-old taken by non-custodial parents in Ohio

CINCINNATI — Police are searching for a two-month-old child who was taken by his non-custodial parents.

Harrison Police said they were dispatched to a Cincinnati-area home in the 200 block of Hill Street Wednesday night around 11.

They said the baby, Cobain Reidmiller, was taken by his non-custodial, biological parents, Kelly Schmid and Clint “Roach” Reidmiller.

Cobain has brown hair and brown eyes.

The suspects were reportedly last seen in a turquoise green Chevy S-10 truck.

Police say a statewide endangered child advisory has been issued for Cobain, who they believe to be in danger.

He was reportedly taken from his parents and placed with his maternal grandmother due to Schmid’s drug addiction and Reidmiller’s violent tendencies, police say.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact Harrison Police at 513-367-3715.