Ohio meteorologist loses battle to cancer days after carolers surprised him outside his home

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A long-time meteorologist in Columbus lost his battle with cancer nearly two years after his diagnosis.

Chris Bradley died Wednesday at his home in Worthington, a Columbus suburb, at the age of 53, WBNS reported.

Bradley worked as chief meteorologist at WBNS since 2006. Before that, he spent 10 years as the chief meteorologist at WSYX and WTTE.

Bradley was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in March of 2017, WBNS reported.

Last month, Bradley announced on Facebook that he had run out of treatment options and was going into hospice care.

About a week after the announcement, several hundred carolers made their way from the annual Worthington tree-lighting ceremony to Bradley’s home.

They sang several songs in hopes of lifting Bradley’s spirits and the spirits of his husband, Jason, and their two children, Spencer and Maria.

A post of the carolers on the WBNS Facebook page had been watched by nearly half a million people.

Bradley got emotional as he told WBNS what the gesture meant to him and his family.

“I didn’t know how many people were going to be here. I was so surprised. It was overwhelming. And it showed such great gratitude from our neighborhood to other people. I’m just humbled. Really, I’m humbled,” he said.

All of the TV stations in Columbus are partnering with Be The Match to air a special on Monday to raise awareness for the importance of bone marrow donation.

In what he chose as one of his final public statements, Bradley spoke of his unshakable faith.

In a video produced by the West Ohio Conference of the United Methodist Church and posted on the WBNS website, Bradley said, “Knowing that God loves you and that you’re saved you have eternal life. And when you realize that, it’s not really an end. It’s a new beginning.”