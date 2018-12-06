Ohio dad makes 10-year-old daughter walk 5 miles to school after she’s kicked off bus for bullying

SWANTON, Ohio —Video posted to Facebook of a father’s reaction to his daughter bullying another student has gone viral.

According to Matt Cox, of Swanton, Ohio, his 10-year-old daughter was kicked off the school bus for the second time this school year for bullying.

In the video, Cox said, “Let me be clear: Bullying is unacceptable, especially in my household.”

So after his daughter told him he would have to drive her to school because she couldn’t take the bus, he told her she would be walking to school.

On Monday, he took video of his daughter’s five-mile walk in 36-degree weather.

Cox said he knew a lot of parents may not agree with his decision, but he was doing what he felt was right to teach his daughter a lesson.

A lot of people posted positive comments on Cox’s Facebook post which has been shared more than 300,000 times.

After Monday’s walk to school, Cox updated his Facebook post: “Lesson learned! Still has all her extremities intact is happy and healthy and seems to have a new outlook on bullying as well as a new appreciation for some of the simple things in life she used to take for granted#HOLDOURKIDSACOUNTABLE #STOPBULLYING “