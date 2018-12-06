Notes placed on bridge, offering hope, trying to prevent suicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Notes on index cards are now placed on the rail of the Lorain Road Bridge offering messages of hope and trying to stop suicides.

"When you get into a tight place and everything gores against you, till it seems as though you could not hang on a minute longer, never give up then, for that is when the tide will change," one note said.

They are all designed to give hope to the hopeless.

"There is hope and I put plenty of signs out there, people care, and I care," said the author of those notes, Jen Stross. "Maybe someone will read it and it will help them change their mind."

Stross put the notes on the bridge after reading on social media site about all the suicides that have happened here over the years. Including the 2004 suicide of Mindy Biggins.

On Thursday, Mindy's mother, Michelle and Jen walked near the bridge.

"I can't go on it," Michelle Biggins' said as she fought back tears.

Biggins has spent years working to get fencing installed on the bridge to help prevent future suicides . She teamed up with the Ohio Department of Transportation to make that happen.

An ODOT spokeswoman said the project was awarded to Lake Erie Construction Company for $621,725 on November 15. Work is set to begin February 1.

And until the fencing is installed, the cards will remain on the rail, offering support and the phone number for the suicide prevention lifeline as well as other organizations.

"We want people to know we care," Biggins said. "Suicide is not the answer."