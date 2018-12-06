Medical marijuana facility in Eastlake harvests first batch of plants

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EASTLAKE, Ohio -- It was a big day Thursday for a medical marijuana grow facility in Eastlake as Buckeye Relief employees were carefully harvesting their first batch of cannabis plants.

The plants had been growing for the last nine weeks under the watchful eye of a team of cultivators.

The founder of Buckeye Relief was awarded the first level cultivator's license and said the marijuana being grown will eventually be available for patients with 21 qualifying medical conditions.

But first, about 20 employees will work through the weekend to harvest around 1,300 plants and begin the careful process of getting the medicine ready.

Continuing coverage, here.