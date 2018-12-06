Man in critical condition after being shoved into oncoming traffic in Los Angeles

**WARNING: The video in this story may be disturbing to some

LOS ANGELES — A man was listed in critical condition after being pushed into an oncoming box truck in Los Angeles. Police said the man was expected to survive.

The victim, believed to be in his 60’s, was not identified. He was taken to the hospital with a collapsed lung and broken bones, the Los Angeles Police Department told KTLA.

Surveillance video showed a man approach the victim as he walked along the sidewalk Wednesday morning in L.A. and push him into oncoming traffic.

The victim was lodged under the front left tire of the truck for about 10 seconds before the driver realized what happened and backed up.

The suspect was seen picking something up off the ground and walking away.

Police told KTLA the man was arrested Wednesday night. His name was not released, but police said he was homeless.

He was expected to be booked on suspicion of attempted murder.