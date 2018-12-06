× Man charged in deadly distracted driving crash in Parma

PARMA, Ohio– Charges have been filed after an Army veteran was killed in a distracted driving crash.

Dennis Gaydarzhi, of Parma, is charged with vehicular homicide, negligent assault with a weapon and driving left of center. He pleaded not guilty.

The accident happened in July on State and Ridgewood roads in Parma. Police said Gaydarzhi crossed the center line and crashed into Bill Conti, who was on a motorcycle.

Conti’s mother said investigators told her the driver was day dreaming.