Lakewood police ask for help locating missing woman

LAKEWOOD- The Lakewood Police Department is asking for help locating a missing 19-year-old woman.

Alyssa Motsinger has not been seen since Nov 29. Police say she has a nose ring, gauge earrings and a moth tattoo on her thigh. Alyssa also has scars on both her forearms.

According to authorities, she may be suffering from suicidal thoughts.

If you have any information that could lead to her return, please contact Dt. Hilfiker with the Lakewood Police Department at (216)529- 6764.