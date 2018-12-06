Lakewood man’s tweet goes viral when he uses really long CVS receipt to replace broken blind

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Talk about an innovator. A Lakewood man’s tweet went viral, all because of his very interesting solution to a broken blind in his home.

Andrew Nolan, 27, told FOX 8 News he recently went to CVS to pick up a couple of things and the length of the receipt had him and his friends talking.

So, when one of the blinds on his bedroom window broke, he decided to test out something: Could the receipt be an okay replacement? It fit perfectly, he said.

One of my blinds broke in my bedroom so I just went to CVS pic.twitter.com/0QghmXKZ7R — andrew (@andrewnolan2) December 5, 2018

On Tuesday night, Andrew tweeted a photo to show his friends, and said, “One of my blinds broke in my bedroom so I just went to CVS.”

He said when he woke up the next day, he couldn’t believe how many times it had been retweeted and liked; it was up to nearly 40k likes and 173k retweets by Thursday afternoon.

People are loving it. One person tweeted, “Welp! Twitter can retire after this tweet.” Another person said, “CVS receipts can do anything!”

Andrew told us all of the reaction to his tweet is “definitely strange” and a little “shocking,” too.