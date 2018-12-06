Lake-effect snow bands continuing overnight, Friday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Disorganized lake-effect snow bands will be around tonight and Friday morning with the bands fading Friday afternoon.

Here's a look at your overnight FOX 8 Hour-By-Hour Forecast:

Additional snowfall is expected where snow bands persist. An additional T-1″ (2-3″ anomalous locales possible) is being forecast for this time frame.

There is a common misconception that lake effect only occurs east of Cleveland. Not true. You can get lake effect snow anywhere in northern Ohio if the winds are just right. Here is an article Scott wrote that describes the different “flavors” of lake effect.

A well-deserved SUNNY stretch will take shape starting this weekend through early next week! Here’s your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

