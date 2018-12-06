× Indians sign Carlos Carrasco to contract extension through 2022

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Indians on Thursday announced the team has signed Carlos Carrasco to a four-year contract through the 2022 season with a club option for 2023.

The Indians said Carrasco, 31, has recorded double-digit win totals and made at least 25 starts in each of the last four seasons since 2015.

His 231 strikeouts were a single-season career-high for Carrasco, who the Indians said was ranked fourth among all American League pitchers.

We have signed Carlos Carrasco to a contract extension through 2022! 🍪 Cookie has the 7th best fWAR (18.2) among Major League pitchers since 2015, and led the Majors last season in cookies consumed (probably).#RallyTogether pic.twitter.com/dDEndEbqHx — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) December 6, 2018

The Indians said Carrasco and his wife, Karelis, make their home between the Cleveland area and Tampa, Florida, and are very active in those communities, as well as in his native Venezuela.

The couple has donated their time, and raised money and collected resources for the less fortunate through the Carlos Carrasco Foundation.

**More on Carlos Carrasco, here**