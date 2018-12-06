I-TEAM VIDEO: New look at former Judge Lance Mason in jail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The FOX 8 I-TEAM has obtained new video of former Judge Lance Mason in jail where he’s facing charges for killing his ex-wife, and we’ve obtained records showing how corrections officers are keeping watch on him.

The new video just released shows Mason getting booked into the Cuyahoga County Jail. He walks in wearing a hospital gown and bandages on his arm.

A week ago we saw him wearing that outfit as he got booked into jail by Shaker Heights Police.

After the murder, Mason had gone to the hospital. Multiple sources said he also tried to take his own life.

Mason now sits in the county jail under suicide watch and protective custody. Jailers want to make sure he doesn’t run into any inmates he punished when he was a Judge.

The I-TEAM has also reviewed logs from corrections officers showing how they keep an eye on Mason.

The logs reveal that officers make rounds every ten minutes, and they take notes: “locks appear okay,” “serving chow,” “collecting trays,” even marking when Mason moves through the jail for visit.

It could take a very long time for this case to play out in court. Yet, there already are developments. Mason just signed a paper giving up time limits for this case to go to trial.

And, a judge has also ordered he can`t see his kids, at least for now. His lawyers objected to that.

Mason went to prison years ago for attacking the same woman he is now accused of killing.

But, as you look at the new video of him walking into the Cuyahoga County Jail, it may be harder than ever for him to get the chance to walk out of jail.

