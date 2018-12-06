I-TEAM: Employee with gun at juvenile court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The FOX 8 I-TEAM has uncovered an investigation into a court employee stopped with a gun at the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Justice Center.

It happened last week. Guards stopped a man with a gun who works as a bailiff, the top aide to a judge.

Sheriff’s Deputies made him take the gun out to his car.

The man claimed he had a right to carry the gun since he’d been through state training for bailiffs.

But, deputies took a hard look at the case since police officers are not allowed to take guns into the Juvenile Justice Center.

We’re told investigators discussed this with a prosecutor, but no charges are likely.

However, despite all of this, the court said it is not doing an internal investigation.

So, the incident has sparked new debate about rules for security at that complex.