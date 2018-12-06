Group works to pay off $8,000 in overdue school lunches in Stow-Munroe Falls

STOW, Ohio– A group of residents are coming together to pay the overdue lunch balances in the Stow-Munroe Falls School District.

They wanted to do something meaningful for local families this holiday season so Sarah Haren, of Stow, met with the district’s nutrition services administrator Allison Daugherty.

“Honestly, I was a little bit nervous that there would be a lot of red tape involved, but she was so excited and encouraging from the very first time I talked to her! She was realistic about the fact that there are a lot of families in the district that really just cannot afford to pay the balance,” Haren said.

“After realizing that the total was over $8,000, I almost didn’t want to tell the group! But right away they were totally on board with the goal of eliminating the whole balance. We know that we live in an awesome community and that this is a cause that people will be excited to get behind,” Haren said.

Stow-Munroe Falls Neighborhood Improvement and Community Engagement, or SMF NICE, was formed to raise the $8,000. The group has already raised more than $2,000.

The group said $15 pays for five lunches or 50 reduced lunches. A donation of $100 would wipe out some schools’ entire unpaid balances.

Click here to donate