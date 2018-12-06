Fox 8 Jukebox: Northern Lights from Eastlake North High School

CLEVELAND, Oh -- The sounds of the holiday season filled the Fox 8 studio thanks to 'Northern Lights', a vocal ensemble from Eastlake North High School. Under the direction of Devra Laserson, the group performs at various events in the community.
