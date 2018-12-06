Family hosts toy drive to honor 8-year-old killed in Mayfield Heights house fire

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio– The family of an 8-year-old girl who died in a house fire in Mayfield Heights is hosting a toy drive in her honor.

The Olivia Schneider toy drive will benefit Toys for Tots. Unwrapped donations can be dropped off from Dec. 10 to Dec. 15 at the following locations:

“In the words of Olivia, “Choose to be kind and your world will be like a rainbow,’” the family said in a news release last week. She was a third-grade student at Lander Elementary.

Olivia died of smoke inhalation after a fire was intentionally set to the home she shared with her mother, Rebecca Pletnewski, on Nov. 20. Mayfield Heights police said Pletnewski, an intensive care nurse at UH Cleveland Medical Center, was stabbed to death inside the home.

A suspect was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated murder.

