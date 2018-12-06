Almost half lie to spouse about what they spend on holidays, survey finds

When it comes to holiday spending, couples who agree to spending limits are happier in their relationship that couples who don’t, a new survey finds.

Quicken surveyed 1,000 couples about their spending habits over the holidays.

Those who said they agree to spending limits rated their relationship satisfaction 16% higher.

But nearly half (47%) of those who said they set a limit have deceived their spouse about how much they spend on gifts.

More than a quarter (28%) said they spend more on themselves during the holiday season than they do on their spouse.

Click here to read the full survey results.