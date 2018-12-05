Woodmere police: Woman caught on camera robbing store with gun in hand captured

WOODMERE VILLAGE, Ohio – Woodmere police say they have apprehended an armed robbery suspect who was captured on camera during her alleged crimes.

Rachellette McKissack was arrested Monday, November 26 as part of a collaboration between Woodmere Village police and the Cleveland Deivision of the FBI.

She is charged with aggravated robbery.

Police say she is the woman caught on camera at the Cleveland Consignment Shoppe November 15.

In that incident investigators now believe the woman was checking the store’s security.

Investigators say she returned the following day at 11:50 a.m.

Security cameras captured the suspect with a shotgun at the purse counter.

McKissack is being held on a 2 million dollar bond at the Cuyahoga County Jail.