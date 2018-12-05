Winter weather advisory for Lake and Ashtabula counties

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Lake and Ashtabula counties until midnight tonight.

Specifically those north of the I-90 corridor to the lakeshore. Visibility could be reduced at times in the moderate snow band.

Snow accumulations of 3 to locally 5 inches. Travel may be difficult with limited visibility and snow-covered roads.

Reports of moderate/heavy snow in this snow band from Painesville to Geneva. Traveling on I-90 or Rt 20 between Rt 44 to Rt 534 could be difficult at times with snow covered roads & limited visibility this afternoon & evening.

For the rest of us, small chances of light snow continue through Wednesday while a general clipper snow is expected Thursday afternoon with minor accumulations.