LAKE COUNTY, Ohio - Wickliffe dispatch told Fox 8 Wednesday morning that Route 2 in Lake County was a 'sheet of ice.'

Multiple crashes throughout the morning shut portions of the road.

Wickliffe police are investigating a rollover crash that happened around 5 a.m. at Route 2 and Lloyd.

Police tell us one person was ejected and was taken to the hospital.

Fox 8's Patty Harken did see salt trucks on the road after several crashes.