Wickliffe dispatchers say Route 2 is a ‘sheet of ice’

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio - Wickliffe dispatch tells Fox 8 Route 2 in Lake County is a 'sheet of ice.'
There have been multiple crashes throughout the morning that have shut portions of the road.
Wickliffe police are investigating a rollover crash that happened around 5 a.m. at Route 2 and Lloyd.
Police tell us one person was ejected and was taken to the hospital.
There are now several slowdowns headed eastbound.
Several accidents are also shutting down exit ramps on Route 2.
Fox 8's Patty Harken reports there are salt trucks on the road.
41.515820 -82.996377