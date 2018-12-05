Wickliffe dispatchers say Route 2 is a ‘sheet of ice’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio - Wickliffe dispatch tells Fox 8 Route 2 in Lake County is a 'sheet of ice.'

There have been multiple crashes throughout the morning that have shut portions of the road.

Wickliffe police are investigating a rollover crash that happened around 5 a.m. at Route 2 and Lloyd.

Police tell us one person was ejected and was taken to the hospital.

There are now several slowdowns headed eastbound.

Accident on Rt.306 at Rt.2 — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) December 5, 2018

SB 306 seeing heavy delays due to accident over Rt.2 🚁🚁 — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) December 5, 2018

Several accidents are also shutting down exit ramps on Route 2.

The entrance ramps between 615 and Lloyd to Rt.2W are closed due to accidents on Rt.2. Icy conditions 🚁🚁 — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) December 5, 2018

Fox 8's Patty Harken reports there are salt trucks on the road.